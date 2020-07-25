Punjab Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari Calls On Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Fisheries and Wildlife of Punjab Syed Samsam Bukhari Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to politics and the development in his constituency.
Former Member of National Assembly Nazeer Jatt also accompanied him, a PM Office press release said.