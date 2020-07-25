UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari Calls On Prime Minister

Sat 25th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Punjab minister Syed Samsam Bukhari calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Fisheries and Wildlife of Punjab Syed Samsam Bukhari Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to politics and the development in his constituency.

Former Member of National Assembly Nazeer Jatt also accompanied him, a PM Office press release said.

More Stories From Pakistan

