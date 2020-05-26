UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister Visits Residence Of Shaheed Air Hostess Anum

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Punjab minister visits residence of Shaheed Air Hostess Anum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Air Hostess Anam here who lost her life in PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

According to official sources, the minister expressed sympathy and offered condolence with her family members.

He also offered fateha and prayer for the departed soul.

On the occasion, the minister said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives in the plane crash incident. He said that every eye was filled with tearsover the incident, but only those whose loved ones were separated could feel the real pain,he added.

