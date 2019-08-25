Punjab Minister visits various routes of Metro Bus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Khichi here on Sunday visited and inspected various routes of Metro Bus Service in Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

Terming it a public welfare project, he said no doubt, it is helping to mitigate the sufferings of the commuters.

Operational Manager Metro Bus Madam Shumaila, Managing Director Albarak Jameel and Secretary Rawalpindi Transport Authority RTA Khalid Yameen were also present on the occasion.

The Minister directed the Metro Bus officials to repair the elevators and electric stairs within fifteen days.

He also directed to make sure the arrangements of clean drinking water and proper space to be allocated for the commuters to sit in at bus stations.

He ordered the Albarak officials to adopt proper measures to make the stations clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said that Punjab government is making all out efforts to provide decent transportation to the people despite lack of funds.