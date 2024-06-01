Open Menu

Punjab Ministers Acknowledge Media's Role In Health Policy Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir and Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Khawaja Salman Rafique have recognized the crucial role of media in disseminating government policies to the public.

The acknowledgment came during a meeting with a delegation from the National Press Club held on Saturday. Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the collective responsibility in enhancing the health system, stating, "We all have to play a role in improving the health system." He welcomed the journalists to the Health Department, underscoring the media's function as a vital conduit between the government and the people.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assured the delegation of swift action to address their concerns and accepted an invitation to visit the National Press Club in Islamabad and its Camp Office in Rawalpindi.

He reiterated that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant efforts are being made to improve patient care.

The delegation, which included President PFUJ Afzal Butt, Secretary National Press Club Nayar Ali, Secretary Finance National Press Club Waqar Abbasi, and President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, discussed mutual interests and the challenges faced by journalists regarding healthcare and treatment facilities in Punjab's hospitals. They presented written suggestions and requested the ministers to consider their issues.

Khawaja Salman assured the delegation of his commitment to resolving these issues promptly and highlighted the ongoing efforts to facilitate patients across the province.

