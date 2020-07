Punjab ministers call on Prime Minister

Punjab's Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari and Forestry Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday, the PM Office said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab's education Minister Dr Murad Raas, Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari and Forestry Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday, the PM Office said.

The provincial ministers discussed matters related to their respective areas.