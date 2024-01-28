Punjab ministers meet Sikh community in Toronto

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A 3- member ministerial delegation of the Punjab government met with the Sikh community in Toronto and conveyed Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi's good wishes to them.

Minister for Commerce SM Tanveer, Minister for education Mansoor Qadir and Minister for Tourism Amir Mir exchanged views with Sikh community leaders and invited them to visit Punjab, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

It was principally decided to undertake practicable steps for the promotion of religious tourism and trade between Canada and Pakistan.

The proposal floated by the Sikh community to build 5-star hotels in Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur was unanimously agreed. A special Tourism Portal has been launched by the Punjab government for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims. The Sikh pilgrims coming from abroad can benefit from a complete tourism package. State security will also be provided to Sikh pilgrims under the package.

Pakistani diplomats were also present.