UrduPoint.com

Punjab Ministers, MPAs Call On CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Punjab ministers, MPAs call on CM

Punjab ministers and MPAs on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM office and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and the present political situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab ministers and MPAs on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM office and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and the present political situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that ministries and high profile slots were temporary, says a handout issued here.

He emphasised that serving the masses was his sole mission, adding that he always gave a befitting reply to negative politics by rendering public service.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the Punjab government had achieved the milestone and distinction by allocating a mega development budget in the history of Punjab, asserting that he always complied with every order given by Prime Minister Imran Khan in letter and spirit and would continue to do so.

Those who met with the CM included Provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Ejaz Alam, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Ahmed Dareshk and MPAs Umar Farooq, Liaquat Ali, Akhtar Hayat, Saleem Sarwar and others.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Jahanian Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hackers Steal About $625Mln in Cryptocurrency From ..

Hackers Steal About $625Mln in Cryptocurrency From Blockchain Firm Ronin - State ..

1 minute ago
 PIDE reveal average revenue of street vendor Rs 11 ..

PIDE reveal average revenue of street vendor Rs 114,708

1 minute ago
 US Job Openings Hovering Near Record Highs in Febr ..

US Job Openings Hovering Near Record Highs in February - Labor Department

6 minutes ago
 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' to be set up in Rawalpi ..

16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' to be set up in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 Mehran University of Engineering and Technology or ..

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology organizes seminar on drug abuse ..

6 minutes ago
 BBISE's Controller visits examination centers

BBISE's Controller visits examination centers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.