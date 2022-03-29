Punjab ministers, MPAs call on CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab ministers and MPAs on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM office and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and the present political situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that ministries and high profile slots were temporary, says a handout issued here.

He emphasised that serving the masses was his sole mission, adding that he always gave a befitting reply to negative politics by rendering public service.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the Punjab government had achieved the milestone and distinction by allocating a mega development budget in the history of Punjab, asserting that he always complied with every order given by Prime Minister Imran Khan in letter and spirit and would continue to do so.

Those who met with the CM included Provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Ejaz Alam, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Ahmed Dareshk and MPAs Umar Farooq, Liaquat Ali, Akhtar Hayat, Saleem Sarwar and others.