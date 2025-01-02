Punjab Ministers Review Winter Emergency Arrangements In Murree
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 07:48 PM
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, stated that all necessary resources have been provided to the Murree district administration to manage any weather-related challenges
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, stated that all necessary resources have been provided to the Murree district administration to manage any weather-related challenges. The directives have been issued under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He, along with Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir and Minister for school education Rana Sikandar Hayat, chaired a meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness. Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, presented a detailed briefing on a four-point agenda during the session.
The Health minister highlighted the establishment of 13 facilitation centers in Murree to assist tourists and directed the PDMA to provide advance alerts and awareness regarding weather conditions. The meeting also reviewed an integrated system for traffic management, monitoring, and reporting. Commissioner Rawalpindi and DC Murree briefed attendees on arrangements in the region.
The ministers later visited the PDMA control room to oversee the preparations.
A grant of Rs 25 million was approved for strengthening and constructing protective embankments on Gashkori and Lala Creek in Layyah to prevent river erosion. Measures were also approved to combat river erosion in Basti Haveli Manik, Chak Chot, and Basti Makhdoom. Additionally, Rs 18 million was sanctioned for relief to 2023 flood victims in Kasur.
During the session, the Annual Winter Emergency Plan 2024 was carefully reviewed. In light of expected snowfall in Murree, a grant of Rs 10 million was allocated for emergency measures.
DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia emphasized raising awareness among tourists through print, electronic, and social media.
The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Rescue Emergency Services, and commissioners from Rawalpindi, Kasur, Layyah, and Khushab, some via video link. Representatives from various departments, including Irrigation, Local Government, Housing and Urban Development, Livestock, and Emergency Services, also participated.
Recent Stories
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri
Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered
Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader
DIG Raza chairs meeting on crime prevention measures
Punjab ministers review winter emergency arrangements in Murree
Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan
10-marla state land retrieved
Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers
WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December
Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory
Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri2 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered2 minutes ago
-
Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza chairs meeting on crime prevention measures2 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers review winter emergency arrangements in Murree2 minutes ago
-
10-marla state land retrieved13 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers13 minutes ago
-
Two laborer killed in toxic gas leak40 minutes ago
-
RPO reinstates 16 terminated officials40 minutes ago
-
Mayor orders suspension of Deputy Director on negligence of development work40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project site to review progres ..32 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, illegal weapons seized50 minutes ago