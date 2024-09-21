Open Menu

Punjab Ministers Say People Rejected PTI Call For Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab ministers have stated that the people of Pakistan have rejected the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by boycotting its rally in Lahore.

In a joint press conference on Saturday, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Law Minister Sohaib Barath declared that the PTI’s inability to gather a large crowd in Lahore exposed the party’s diminishing influence.

Azma Bukhari emphasized that the Punjab government ensured that no roads were blocked and that all entry points to the city, including Shahdara, Thokar Niaz Baig, and the Ring Road, remained open. She claimed that fewer than 3,000 people attended the rally from across the country, which highlighted the public's disinterest in PTI's politics. She also accused PTI of using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources for political activities in Punjab and criticized KPK Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur for prioritizing political gatherings over public service.

Bukhari alleged that the PTI government in KP had failed to address the needs of its people and was wasting resources on rallies. She expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab and Lahore for rejecting PTI’s “agenda of unrest” and supporting the current government's performance.

Addressing the PTI founder, Bukhari claimed that Khan is attempting to seek an NRO through his rallies, particularly concerning the 190 million pound case and the Toshakhana case. She refuted PTI’s allegations that the government obstructed the rally, saying the containers used by PTI had gotten stuck under bridges due to their own mismanagement.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir echoed these sentiments, stating that the people have recognized the negative politics of the PTI. He highlighted Punjab’s advancements in healthcare, including the establishment of hospitals that have attracted patients from KPK, and credited Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her dedication to public service, including the recent launch of a pediatric cardiac program.

Law Minister Sohaib Barath criticized PTI leaders for using infrastructure built by the PML-N, such as the Motorway, while accusing the opposition party of failing to provide for its own constituency. He stressed that the public can no longer be deceived by empty slogans and demanded that PTI show tangible results for its governance.

The ministers concluded by asserting that PTI’s sole agenda is to destabilize the country, while the PML-N remains focused on progress and public welfare.

