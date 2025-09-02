Punjab Minorities Affairs Minister Visits PBS Flood Damage Assessment Unit Narowal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has established a model Flood Damage Assessment Unit at the DC Office Narowal to assess the flood damage and facilitate data driven effective planning for relief and rehabilitation activities.
The Narowal District was selected for the pilot project to develop model for flood damage assessment and to facilitate District Administration for targeted interventions for flood affected people, a PBS news release said here.
The initiative was taken keeping in view the district vulnerability to Flood from Ravi River and various waterways including Nala Dek originating from Jammu and Kashmir besides sanctity associated with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza visited the damage assessment Unit established by PBS.
Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services/RM) gave a detailed briefing based on the preliminary data from the ground, Satellite imagery from SUPARCO as on August 28 and PBS own databank relating to population, demographic and housing characteristics, agriculture and livestock.
He apprised about the preliminary findings on impacted populations, crops and livestock under various scenarios.
He also briefed that PBS has commenced the data collection at Mouza level regarding flood damage from the flood affected areas. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora appreciated the efforts made by PBS and stressed the need for proceeding further based on evidence planning.
He advised the DC to facilitate the PBS by provision of field staff for data collection to complete the damage assessment on expeditious basis.
Sarwar Gondal appreciated the cooperation extended by the District Administration and assured full cooperation of PBS to develop a robust, dynamic and integrated system for the facilitation of District Administration for target interventions for flood affected people.
"This system will not only facilitate integrated approach for targeted intervention but also ensure timely, evidence-based disaster preparedness, response, and long-term resilience building," the PBS said.
