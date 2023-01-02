Punjab MP Bilal Yaseen calls on PM

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Punjab, Bilal Yaseen called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday.Overall political situation in the country came under discussion.
