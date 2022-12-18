UrduPoint.com

Punjab MPA Calls On PM

December 18, 2022

Punjab MPA calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Khawaja Imran Nazeer, a member of Punjab provincial assembly on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

