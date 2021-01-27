UrduPoint.com
Punjab MPAs Khokhar, Dareshak Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Punjab Malik Asad Ali Khokhar and Farooq Amanullah Dareshak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

They discussed the matters regarding redressal of problems faced by the people of their respective Constituencies and development in the meeting.

