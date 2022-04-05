UrduPoint.com

Punjab MPAs Meet Prime Minister; Repose Trust In His Leadership

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Members of the Punjab Provincial Assembly, hailing from various divisions, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and reposed their full trust in his leadership

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Members of the Punjab Provincial Assembly, hailing from various divisions, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and reposed their full trust in his leadership.

The parliamentarians, who met the prime minister, came from Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

The MPAs appreciated the government's public welfare policies, development projects, independent foreign policy and the prime minister's international efforts for Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)'s sanctity and Islamophobia.

More Stories From Pakistan

