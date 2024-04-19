Open Menu

Punjab Music Competition Schedule Released

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 10:18 PM

The Punjab Council of the Arts Bahawalpur Division has unveiled the schedule for the first Punjab Music Competition 2024 on Friday

As per details, district-level competitions in Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur districts are set for May 8, 9, and 10, respectively.

Director Art Council Sajjad Hussain announced that participants aged 14 to 30 can register for the competitions at www.pac.punjab.gov.pk.

