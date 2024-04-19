Punjab Music Competition schedule released

The Punjab Council of the Arts Bahawalpur Division has unveiled the schedule for the first Punjab Music Competition 2024 on Friday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Council of the Arts Bahawalpur Division has unveiled the schedule for the first Punjab Music Competition 2024 on Friday.

As per details, district-level competitions in Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur districts are set for May 8, 9, and 10, respectively.

Director Art Council Sajjad Hussain announced that participants aged 14 to 30 can register for the competitions at www.pac.punjab.gov.pk.

