Punjab musical night held at Lok Mela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Musical Night was organized on the last day of the ongoing folk mela at Folk Heritage Islamabad, in which traditional songs of Punjab were presented.

Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Director General Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Muhammad Abrar Alam were the special guests on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Wasiq said that the folk songs of Punjab have a unique place in the culture of the entire country, in which the traditions, simplicity, and sincere love of the people of Punjab were hidden.

The artists of Punjab have preserved their folk songs, tunes, and unique accents in a prosperous manner, he added.

Director General PAC Muhammad Abrar Alam said that the Arts Council also significantly promoted the culture of other provinces and Federal units.

During the Lok Mela, the citizens had shown interest in the Punjab Pavilion, while the youth have made selfies in the Haveli model.

Director of Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed, said it was the honor of PAC Rawalpindi to present the culture of Punjab in the Lok Mela.

Sain Zahoor, Aslam Lohar, Sain Riaz, Ruby Reshmaan, Afshan Zebi, Alisha Shehzad, Muhammad Hamza, Iram Abbasi, and Simi folk dance group performed in the musical night.

Shagufita Khan performed the duties of the host while a large number of people attended the event.