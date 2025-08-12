Punjab Nomad Women Sell Fresh Camel Milk Across Capital
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Many groups of young women with camels have become a familiar — yet still curious — sight across Islamabad, sometimes spotted on Srinagar Highway, Police Lines, G-11, and other neighborhoods. Among them, four women from Punjab — Asia, Saima, Amna, and Shakila — were found by APP in G-11, walking alongside a tall, dusty camel and its calf, stopping to sell fresh milk directly from the source for Rs. 400 per litre.
“We came to Islamabad about a month before Independence Day with our qafla so people here can taste what we’ve grown up with — fresh, pure camel milk,” Asia said with pride while talking to APP.
"We sell about 15 to 20 litres of camel milk daily,catering to a growing number of health- conscious customers in the capital."She added.
Dr. Farah Malik, a clinical nutritionist, told APP that camel milk is rich in vitamin C, calcium, and iron, while also containing natural immune-boosting proteins and lower lactose levels compared to cow’s milk. “It’s not only easier to digest for people with mild lactose intolerance but also supports hydration and energy levels in hot climates,” she said. According to her, regular consumption can aid in improving gut health, managing blood sugar, and strengthening the body’s natural defenses — benefits nomadic communities have relied on for centuries
The women are part of a nomadic caravan currently camping in tents at Bhatia Bazaar, Rawalpindi. Their qafla includes several other families and between 15 and 20 camels, some for milk, others for transport. “We don’t carry containers of stored milk,” Saima explained. “We milk the camel right in front of you — warm, natural, and as fresh as it gets.”
The camel they lead is tall and lean, with a rough brown coat dulled by dust, patches of matted fur, and calloused knees from long journeys. Its calf, equally dusty but energetic, stays close to its mother’s side, occasionally nudging for a drink.
To convince customers, the women eagerly promote the milk’s health benefits.
“Camel milk is not just tasty — it’s like natural medicine,” Amna said. “It’s good for the stomach, builds immunity, keeps the body strong, and even helps people with diabetes,” Shakila added. Asia smiled and said, “We want people to know they are drinking something pure and chemical-free, straight from nature.”
Their friendly chatter is part of the attraction. “Shakila, hold the calf still — it wants all the milk for itself!” Saima teased, as Shakila laughed and stroked the baby camel’s neck. “Let the customer have some too,” Amna joked, making the waiting buyer grin. Asia called out, “Amna, pour carefully — last time you spilled some!” Gul replied, “Only because Saima made me laugh.”
Passersby stop to take photos, taste the frothy milk, and ask questions. Many are trying camel milk for the first time, curious about its distinct flavor and its link to rural traditions. Children pet the calf, while adults sip slowly, enjoying the novelty.
“Camel milk is our tradition,” Amna told APP. “It’s medicine and food in one — and part of who we are.” Shakila added, “People here in Islamabad live fast lives — we bring them a slow, honest taste of the desert.”
The women plan to continue their rounds across Islamabad until August 14, bringing with them not only a drink but also a reminder of Pakistan’s living heritage, walking steadily through the capital on four tall, dusty legs. After completing their sales in the city, they will begin the long walk back to their native areas — a journey that will take about a month on foot. Living the life of nomadic camel herders, they travel from one region to another with their animals, setting up temporary camps, cooking simple meals over open fires, and relying on seasonal markets to sell milk and other camel products. Their days start before sunrise, tending to the camels , while nights are spent under the open sky, listening to the rustle of wind through the desert grass.\395
Recent Stories
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex
COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IBSA holds ceremony to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day57 seconds ago
-
Punjab Nomad Women sell Fresh Camel Milk Across Capital1 minute ago
-
Dera police, CTD conduct joint operation in CPEC areas1 minute ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for Imam Hussain(AS) Chehlum1 minute ago
-
Woman killed, two injured in accident1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Ukraine to strengthen cultural and heritage ties11 minutes ago
-
President emphasizes significance of Pakistan-Morocco economic ties highlighting vast bilateral coop ..11 minutes ago
-
A day in life of Sahiwal’s control room: Inside operations that keep Pakistan’s grid steady21 minutes ago
-
PAS delegation visits kidney centre in Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker stresses youth empowerment through science, technology31 minutes ago
-
School boy’s dream meets nation’s history: Balahisar fort shines with patriotic pride on Indepen ..31 minutes ago
-
Hazara Wildlife circle foils Gecko Leopard lizard smuggling attempt, three arrested31 minutes ago