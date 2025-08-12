Punjab Nomad Women sell Fresh Camel Milk Across Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Many groups of young women with camels have become a familiar — yet still curious — sight across Islamabad, sometimes spotted on Srinagar Highway, Police Lines, G-11, and other neighborhoods. Among them, four women from Punjab — Asia, Saima, Amna, and Shakila — were found by APP in G-11, walking alongside a tall, dusty camel and its calf, stopping to sell fresh milk directly from the source for Rs. 400 per litre.

“We came to Islamabad about a month before Independence Day with our qafla so people here can taste what we’ve grown up with — fresh, pure camel milk,” Asia said with pride while talking to APP.

"We sell about 15 to 20 litres of camel milk daily,catering to a growing number of health- conscious customers in the capital."She added.

Dr. Farah Malik, a clinical nutritionist, told APP that camel milk is rich in vitamin C, calcium, and iron, while also containing natural immune-boosting proteins and lower lactose levels compared to cow’s milk. “It’s not only easier to digest for people with mild lactose intolerance but also supports hydration and energy levels in hot climates,” she said. According to her, regular consumption can aid in improving gut health, managing blood sugar, and strengthening the body’s natural defenses — benefits nomadic communities have relied on for centuries

The women are part of a nomadic caravan currently camping in tents at Bhatia Bazaar, Rawalpindi. Their qafla includes several other families and between 15 and 20 camels, some for milk, others for transport. “We don’t carry containers of stored milk,” Saima explained. “We milk the camel right in front of you — warm, natural, and as fresh as it gets.”

The camel they lead is tall and lean, with a rough brown coat dulled by dust, patches of matted fur, and calloused knees from long journeys. Its calf, equally dusty but energetic, stays close to its mother’s side, occasionally nudging for a drink.

To convince customers, the women eagerly promote the milk’s health benefits.

“Camel milk is not just tasty — it’s like natural medicine,” Amna said. “It’s good for the stomach, builds immunity, keeps the body strong, and even helps people with diabetes,” Shakila added. Asia smiled and said, “We want people to know they are drinking something pure and chemical-free, straight from nature.”

Their friendly chatter is part of the attraction. “Shakila, hold the calf still — it wants all the milk for itself!” Saima teased, as Shakila laughed and stroked the baby camel’s neck. “Let the customer have some too,” Amna joked, making the waiting buyer grin. Asia called out, “Amna, pour carefully — last time you spilled some!” Gul replied, “Only because Saima made me laugh.”

Passersby stop to take photos, taste the frothy milk, and ask questions. Many are trying camel milk for the first time, curious about its distinct flavor and its link to rural traditions. Children pet the calf, while adults sip slowly, enjoying the novelty.

“Camel milk is our tradition,” Amna told APP. “It’s medicine and food in one — and part of who we are.” Shakila added, “People here in Islamabad live fast lives — we bring them a slow, honest taste of the desert.”

The women plan to continue their rounds across Islamabad until August 14, bringing with them not only a drink but also a reminder of Pakistan’s living heritage, walking steadily through the capital on four tall, dusty legs. After completing their sales in the city, they will begin the long walk back to their native areas — a journey that will take about a month on foot. Living the life of nomadic camel herders, they travel from one region to another with their animals, setting up temporary camps, cooking simple meals over open fires, and relying on seasonal markets to sell milk and other camel products. Their days start before sunrise, tending to the camels , while nights are spent under the open sky, listening to the rustle of wind through the desert grass.\395