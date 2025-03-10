Punjab Notifies Wasa To Function As Authority, Union Welcomes Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
The Punjab government has notified all the five Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in the province to function under the umbrella of an Authority headed by one Director General, Wasa Multan officials and union representatives said on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has notified all the five Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in the province to function under the umbrella of an Authority headed by one Director General, Wasa Multan officials and union representatives said on Monday.
The development came after Water and Sanitation Authority Act, 2025, was promulgated on Jan 29, 2025.
Wasa Multan director Admin, Bilal Ahsan, when contacted, told APP they have received the notification stating that all Wasas in Punjab including Wasa Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad would now function under an Authority headed by a Director General.
At each Wasa, there would be a governing board whose chairman would be nominated by Chief Minister. Mr. Tayyab Fareed has been appointed as the first DG of the Wasa authority.
The governing bodies of each Wasa would have a chairman besides members. There would be a Managing Director of each agency, who would also serve as member/secretary of the governing body.
Other members of the governing body would include two MPAs including a female MPA to be nominated by Chief Minister, three technical experts including at least one woman, an official from the Authority, deputy commissioner of the concerned district, besides official representatives not below the rank of additional secretary of departments including planning and development board Punjab, HUD&PHE, Finance, and LG&CD.
According to the notification No: SO(UD) 1-20/2025, dated Feb 27, the Water and Sanitation Agencies in Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala have been re-established under the Water and Sanitation Authority Act, 2025. These agencies would work independently under their respective governing boards contrary to the previous practice of working under development authorities concerned.
Meanwhile, Ghazi union Wasa Multan president Waleed Rajwana welcomed the development. He said, "Earlier salaries and incentives of Wasa Lahore officials were higher than ours, however, now we are even and at an equal status."
Increase in salaries and incentives would improve performance of sewer men and other officials, Waleed Rajwana hoped.
APP/srd-ifi-xl-395
Recent Stories
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs
Policeman martyred in Bajaur
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day
ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs5 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred in Bajaur5 minutes ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases5 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture5 minutes ago
-
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day5 minutes ago
-
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG9 minutes ago
-
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling9 minutes ago
-
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services9 minutes ago
-
City Police review Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr security plan9 minutes ago
-
Key members of Sarhad Business Alliance join APBF9 minutes ago
-
Rule of law, justice emphasized for corruption free society20 minutes ago