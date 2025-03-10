Punjab notifies Wasa to function as Authority, union welcomes initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government has notified all the five Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in the province to function under the umbrella of an Authority headed by one Director General, Wasa Multan officials and union representatives said on Monday

The development came after Water and Sanitation Authority Act, 2025, was promulgated on Jan 29, 2025.

Wasa Multan director Admin, Bilal Ahsan, when contacted, told APP they have received the notification stating that all Wasas in Punjab including Wasa Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad would now function under an Authority headed by a Director General.

At each Wasa, there would be a governing board whose chairman would be nominated by Chief Minister. Mr. Tayyab Fareed has been appointed as the first DG of the Wasa authority.

The governing bodies of each Wasa would have a chairman besides members. There would be a Managing Director of each agency, who would also serve as member/secretary of the governing body.

Other members of the governing body would include two MPAs including a female MPA to be nominated by Chief Minister, three technical experts including at least one woman, an official from the Authority, deputy commissioner of the concerned district, besides official representatives not below the rank of additional secretary of departments including planning and development board Punjab, HUD&PHE, Finance, and LG&CD.

According to the notification No: SO(UD) 1-20/2025, dated Feb 27, the Water and Sanitation Agencies in Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala have been re-established under the Water and Sanitation Authority Act, 2025. These agencies would work independently under their respective governing boards contrary to the previous practice of working under development authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, Ghazi union Wasa Multan president Waleed Rajwana welcomed the development. He said, "Earlier salaries and incentives of Wasa Lahore officials were higher than ours, however, now we are even and at an equal status."

Increase in salaries and incentives would improve performance of sewer men and other officials, Waleed Rajwana hoped.

