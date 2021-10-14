Punjab now best choice for Chinese investors: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said Punjab has emerged as the best choice for Chinese investors as 1.5 billion dollars investment has been made by them in a period of three years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said Punjab has emerged as the best choice for Chinese investors as 1.5 billion Dollars investment has been made by them in a period of three years.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of chief minister's investment cell at his office, he said the biggest Chinese garments group "Challenge Fashion" was going to invest 150 million dollars in Punjab. This cell would take every possible step to facilitate the investors while ensuring that no bureaucratic snafu could create any hurdle, he added.

The cell would also help the investors to have direct access to high government officials to remove any restriction in their investment. The government was going to introduce a zero NOC policy to encourage business activities, he added.

'Challenge Fashion' had been issued NOC in 14 days under this policy, he pointed out and maintained that more than 20,000 new job opportunities were being created due to business-friendly initiatives of the government. The boards of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company and Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company had been made fully functional to provide better facilities to the investors.

The CM said the government was striving hard to promote trade and industry as it has issued 10 cement plant NOCs while the approval of as many applications was in process, he continued. Similarly, there were only two special economic zones before the PTI government however this government had started work on 12 special economic zones while the industrialization process had been started in 8 new SEZs.

Similarly, four industrial estates were being given the status of SEZs, he stated. Alongside, Punjab Rozgar Programme had been started with the collaboration of BOP to provide 30 billion rupees loans to the needy youth. The government was also providing modern agri equipment to the small farmers on subsidized rates to promote agriculture and livestock sectors, the CM stated. Kisan cards had been issued to farmers, he said.

The Punjab government was also taking part in the Dubai Expo to showcase to the world the strong socio-cultural and economic potentials of the province, he said and handed over NOC to CEO 'Challenge Fashion'.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said besides setting up 9 special economic zones, numerous steps had also been taken to arrange facilities for investment. Single challan farm will be issued to industrialists for payment of taxes as all taxes relating to industry were being integrated, he said.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht stated that ease of doing business had been ensured adding that a conducive environment was arranged for investment. This had helped in increasing investment in the province, he added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Khalid Mansoor said that tremendous facilities had been created for investors by the Punjab government and added that this cell would play a key role in this regard. The zero NOC regime would enhance investment, he added.

Chinese Consul General, provincial ministers, Special Assistant Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar, MPAs, Chinese investors, businessmen, administrative secretaries and others were also present.