Punjab Nursing Board Announces Results

Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Punjab Nursing Board announces results

The nursing course first year annual examination results have been announced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The nursing course first year annual examination results have been announced. The exams were conducted by the Punjab Nursing board.

As per results, Komal Saleem got the 1st position with 663 marks, Nimra Noor and Kinza Tujamal secured the second position with 662 marks, and Ramsha Rafaqat stood third by securing 653 marks.

Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen has congratulated the position holders.

Your Thoughts and Comments

