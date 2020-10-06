Punjab okays development schemes at its PDWP meeting

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs19,995.533 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs19,995.533 million.

These schemes were approved in the 9th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21, presided over by Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Chairman P&D Board, while chairing PDWP, emphasised the seriousness of COVID.

He said that the Punjab government was always focused on protecting citizens' health by initiating such schemes and projects which are not only economy concerned but also focused on those whose livelihoods are at stake.

The approved development schemes included construction of Distribution Center, Rehabilitation of old Jhal Khanuana Water Treatment Plant (JICA Grant-In-Aid) Phase-I Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 6,948.610 million, COVID-19 Responsive and other Natural Calamities Control Programme at the cost of Rs 10,000.000 million, Feasibility Studies of Mohar Lift Irrigation Scheme A&B offtake from RD 201+500 & 87+000 Mohajir Branch (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 58.123 million and Land Acquisition for Jalalpur Irrigation Project (JIP) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,988.800 million.