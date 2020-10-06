UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Okays Development Schemes At Its PDWP Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:58 PM

Punjab okays development schemes at its PDWP meeting

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs19,995.533 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs19,995.533 million.

These schemes were approved in the 9th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21, presided over by Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Chairman P&D Board, while chairing PDWP, emphasised the seriousness of COVID.

He said that the Punjab government was always focused on protecting citizens' health by initiating such schemes and projects which are not only economy concerned but also focused on those whose livelihoods are at stake.

The approved development schemes included construction of Distribution Center, Rehabilitation of old Jhal Khanuana Water Treatment Plant (JICA Grant-In-Aid) Phase-I Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 6,948.610 million, COVID-19 Responsive and other Natural Calamities Control Programme at the cost of Rs 10,000.000 million, Feasibility Studies of Mohar Lift Irrigation Scheme A&B offtake from RD 201+500 & 87+000 Mohajir Branch (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 58.123 million and Land Acquisition for Jalalpur Irrigation Project (JIP) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,988.800 million.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Water All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Israel Export Inst ..

15 minutes ago

Etihad Airways implements Boeing 787 Dreamliner Mu ..

15 minutes ago

Punjabs in race for Second XI National T20 title

39 minutes ago

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.