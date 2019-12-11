Punjab Okays development schemes in its PDWP Forum

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved three development schemes in various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6.719 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved three development schemes in various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6.719 billion

The PDWP approved these schemes in its 28th meeting of the current fiscal year 2019-20 chaired by P&D board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh here.

The approved development schemes included as Construction of Building of University of Jhang at the cost of Rs. 999.428 million, Lahore Water and Waste Water Management Project - (Construction of New Syphon on River Ravi, Intake Structure, Gates and Raw Water Channel) at a cost of Rs.

4,487.680 million and Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Sewerage System, Jhang Phase-I at the cost of Rs 1,232.709 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief (Coordination) Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer (Coordination) Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.