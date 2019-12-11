UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Okays Development Schemes In Its PDWP Forum

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

Punjab Okays development schemes in its PDWP Forum

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved three development schemes in various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6.719 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved three development schemes in various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6.719 billion.

The PDWP approved these schemes in its 28th meeting of the current fiscal year 2019-20 chaired by P&D board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh here.

The approved development schemes included as Construction of Building of University of Jhang at the cost of Rs. 999.428 million, Lahore Water and Waste Water Management Project - (Construction of New Syphon on River Ravi, Intake Structure, Gates and Raw Water Channel) at a cost of Rs.

4,487.680 million and Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Sewerage System, Jhang Phase-I at the cost of Rs 1,232.709 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief (Coordination) Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer (Coordination) Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Water Rashid Jhang All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Ruler attends &#039;Impactful Leaders Progra ..

7 minutes ago

Commander Navy Islamic Republic Of Iran Visits Var ..

18 minutes ago

Haftar Orders Sinking of Turkish Ships in Wake of ..

45 seconds ago

Swedish Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Named Time's 2 ..

50 seconds ago

Israeli Parliament Launches Dissolution Procedures ..

3 minutes ago

Over 50 People Hospitalized After Bus Accident in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.