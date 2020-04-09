UrduPoint.com
Punjab Okays Development Schemes In PDWP Forum

The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved two development schemes of two sectors, Regional Planning and Urban Development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved two development schemes of two sectors, Regional Planning and Urban Development.

According to handout issued here, these schemes were approved in the 42th meeting of (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the P&D Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Women Income Generation & Self-Reliance (WINGS) program (DFID Assisted) at the cost of Rs 7.140 billion and feasibility study & detailed design for remodeling of Defence Chowk Rawalpindi (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 23.075 million.

