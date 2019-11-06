Punjab Okays Rs 35.02b uplift schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 35.023 billion

These schemes were approved in the 23rd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by P&D board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes included Feasibility Study for Rehabilitation of Water Supply line No. 1 (Provision of drinking water supply from Head Fareed to Panjkot Cholistan District Rahimyar Khan length 90.0 kms at the cost of Rs 9.250 million, Replacement of Outlived Sewer in Multan Phase-II (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2,264.160 million, Pilot Urban Rehabilitation & Infrastructure Improvement Project Package-IV from Chowk Purani Kotwali to Sonehri Masjid via Dabbi Bazaar at the cost of Rs 443.

467 million, Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera Malikwal Road Length 76.50 Km, District Sargodha (Phase-I, Group-III km 27.00 to 50.30 length 23.30 km (pull Waaidi to Bhera) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 770.457 million and Physical Evaluation of 5 Nos. Devolved Schemes (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 15.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.