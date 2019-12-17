UrduPoint.com
Punjab Okays Rs3802.608mln Development Schemes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3802.608 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3802.608 million.

These schemes were approved in the 29th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20, presided over by Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of Sub Campus of PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Attock at the cost of Rs786.577 million, Protection of Infrastructure, Abadies and Agricultural Land of Villages Jajogil and Baryer from Erosion Caused by River Ravi Down Stream Outfall RD 313+000 MR Link Canal at the cost of Rs358.000 million, Widening/ Improvement of Jhang Sahiwal Sargodha Road km No. 59.00 to 114.45 km, Length 55.45 km in District Sargodha at the cost of Rs. 1979.469 million and Development Works, Construction and Rehabilitation of Roads, Streets and Public Parks, D.G. Khan (Umbrella PC-I) (Revised) at the cost of Rs559.988 million.

Meanwhile, five development schemes of various sectors were also okayed by the PDWP Forum including as Establishment of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT) (Phase-II) Rahim Yar Khan, Rehabilitation / Construction of Provincial education Complex (PC-II), Capacity Development Technical Assistance for Institutional Transformation of Punjab Irrigation Department to Water Resources Department (PC-II), Consultancy Services for Monitoring of Development Projects Program in Irrigation Department (PC-II) and Rehabilitation / Repair of Road from Zafarwal to Shakargarh (Length = 29.

74 km) in District Narowal with subject to the cost clearance by the Consultancy Wing of Planning & Development Board.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Blaoch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

