Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:54 PM

Punjab okays uplift scheme

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Irrigation Sector with an estimated cost of Rs 730.038 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Irrigation Sector with an estimated cost of Rs 730.038 million.

The scheme was approved in the 2nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

Acting Secretary P&D Babar Aman Babar, all Members of the Planning & Development board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development scheme included: Remodeling of Right Marginal Bund (RMB) from RD 0+000 to 68+000 and Left Marginal Bund (LMB) from RD 0+000 to 65+000 along-with River Training Works of Punjnad Headworks (DCRIP) at the cost of Rs. 730.038 million.

