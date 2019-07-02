UrduPoint.com
Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme In Its PDWP Forum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme in its PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of P&D Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 400.000 million

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of P&D Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 400.000 million.The scheme was approved in the 1st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.The approved development scheme included: Punjab Sustainable Development Goals Project (Revised) at the cost of Rs.

400.000 million.

