Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme In Its PDWP Forum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 4782.700 million

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Sector with an estimated cost of Rs.

4782.700 million.The scheme was approved in the 5th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

All Members of the Planning & Development board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.The approved development scheme included: Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College, District Mianwali (Revised) at the cost of Rs.

4,216.802 million.

