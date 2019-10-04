Punjab okays uplift Scheme in its Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Local Government Sector.These schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the acting Chairman P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Local Government Sector.These schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the acting Chairman P&D board Imran Sikandar Baloch.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.The approved development schemes included as Operational Design and business Model (ODBM) consultant for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Program (PC-II) at the cost of Rs.

329.710 million and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Provincial Projects (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 16.530 million US$.