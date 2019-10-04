UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme In Its Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Forum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:44 PM

Punjab okays uplift Scheme in its Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Local Government Sector.These schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the acting Chairman P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Local Government Sector.These schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the acting Chairman P&D board Imran Sikandar Baloch.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.The approved development schemes included as Operational Design and business Model (ODBM) consultant for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Program (PC-II) at the cost of Rs.

329.710 million and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Provincial Projects (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 16.530 million US$.

Related Topics

Business Punjab All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Teachers are the foundation of society, says Hessa ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi Police Open Fire on Demonstrators Near Tahri ..

1 minute ago

Int'l Committee of Red Cross Calls for Restraint a ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes Pri ..

1 minute ago

Ch Sarwar Media Talk and address to seminar on Wor ..

1 minute ago

China's ports see handling capacity rise in August ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.