Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Punjab okays uplift schemes in PDWP forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of Local Government Sector, Industries & Skill Development and School Education Sector with an estimated cost of Rs 3627.247 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of Local Government Sector, Industries & Skill Development and school education Sector with an estimated cost of Rs 3627.247 million.

These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by the Chairman P&D board Habib-ur- Rehman Gilani.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of Punjab Local Government academy Building Lahore for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP). At the cost of Rs 2,107.109 million, 'Hunarmand Nojwan Program' at the cost of Rs 1,500 million, TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Curricular Integration Programme (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 10.000 million and Third Party Evaluation of Unique Identification of Students in Public Schools (Phase-I) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 10.138 million.

