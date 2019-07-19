Punjab okays uplit schems in fisheries, energy sectors

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved three development schemes of energy and fisheries sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 7666.796 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved three development schemes of energy and fisheries sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 7666.796 million.

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

Acting Secretary P&D Babar Aman Babar, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Retrofitting of Public Institutes as a Part of World Bank Funded Punjab Green Development Program at the cost of Rs. 357.540 million, Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development Project at the cost of Rs 3695.526 million and Cage Fish Culture Cluster Development Project at a cost of Rs 3613.730 million.