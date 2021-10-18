Punjab Ombudsman actively providing relief to complainants

Financial relief amounting to Rs.12,362,586 was provided to several applicants belonging to different districts of the province on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Financial relief amounting to Rs.12,362,586 was provided to several applicants belonging to different districts of the province on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan According to official source, Hasina Bibi of Ahmadpur East area, Bahawalpur district submitted an application to the Punjab Ombudsman that pending dues of her late husband Allah Dad Khan be reimbursed to her. He was employed as technician supervisor at basic health unit Kotla Musa Khan and died due to cancer during service.

Ombudsman Azam Suleman directed the chief executive officer of district health authority Bahawalpur to ensure payment of dues.

The district health authority Bahawalpur processed the case and informed the ombudsman's office that the pending dues valuing 2,943,339 rupees were paid to the applicant Hasina Bibi.

Acting on the orders of Ombudsman Azam Suleman in another case, the chief executive officer of district education authority Multan paid a financial grant worth 2.2 million rupees to Jannat Mai, a resident of Makhdoom Rasheed area of Multan.

While taking cognizance of a separate application, the Ombudsman's office got vacated more than 2 Kanals and 15 marlas of government land in chak 179 GB of district Jhang from illegal occupants.The land was worth a total value of Rs. 2.8 million.

Also, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab, Mrs Shahina Khanum, widow of Dr Khalid Iqbal, senior health officer, rural health centre, Dijkot, Faisalabad, was paid Rs. 1,286,760 as leave encashment and Rs. 904,692 as payment of salaries.

Similarly, Rs. 2083701 was paid to Mrs Afshan Ashraf, widow of Muhammad Akram, dispenser THQ hospital, Safdarabad, Sheikhupura as financial assistance and salary arrears.

Meantime, the Ombudsman office's arbitration helped an applicant Dr Haji Mian Muhammad Nazir of Shalimar Town to get his property tax notice adjusted from Rs.152,000 to Rs.7,906 by the Excise and Taxation department.

The applicants thanked the Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan for his generous support to resolve their issues.