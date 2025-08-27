Punjab Ombudsman actively working to address public grievances about govt services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Office of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab is actively working with the commitment to address public grievances regarding government services.

“Complaints against maladministration, unnecessary delays, negligence, corruption, and misconduct by the Punjab Government departments and their employees are being dealt with promptly,” advisers to the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab , Rana Akbar Hayat and Muhammad Ehsan Tufail, during an interaction on Wednesday.

The officials, who are posted at the Provincial Ombudsman’s Regional Office Rawalpindi, said the time frame for resolving complaints had been reduced from 90 days to just 30–45 days, ensuring quicker relief to citizens.

“Anyone can lodge a complaint free of cost through the mobile application, official website, or via post,” they said, adding the citizens were kept informed about the progress of their cases at every stage through SMS and email notifications, eliminating the need for repeated office visits except in cases of joint hearings.

The officials highlighted that all services at the Ombudsman Punjab’s offices were fully free of charge, with no lawyer or fee requirement.

“Both local and overseas Pakistanis can file complaints in urdu or English, and they can also download free certified copies of decisions once their cases are resolved,” they added.

The applications, they explained, could be submitted on a simple piece of paper, along with the applicant’s name, address, phone number, CNIC copy, and affidavit.

The officials said addresses and contact numbers of the regional offices were available on the official website and mobile app.

However, they clarified that the Ombudsman’s office “does not entertain complaints that are already under trial in courts or those on which courts have already given verdicts”.

The citizens could contact the Helpline 1050 round the clock for guidance, information, or registration of complaints, they added.