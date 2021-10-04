Punjab Ombudsman apprises Federal Ombudsman of his office working

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A five-member delegation of the office of Federal Ombudsman, led by Syed Tahir Shahbaz, visited the office of Punjab Ombudsman on Monday and held a detailed meeting with Provincial Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

The host apprised the delegation about the performance and departmental reforms, saying that the public complaints were being readdressed in a period of 30 days. This has improved departmental efficiency while increasing public trust over government institutions, he added. Similarly, the district heads have been instructed to visit two Tehsils in a week to resolve public issues at the grassroots, he said and maintained that this has also saved the complainants from the hassle of visiting district offices.

The office of Ombudsman Punjab had been fully automated to streamline the application process along with timely disposal of the complaints, he said. A dedicated helpline 1050 had been set up to guide the people about the process of lodging complaints to this office.

Similarly, the office had also set up a vital linkage with the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab so that the complaints and problems of expatriate Pakistanis could be resolved without delay, he added.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz appreciated the steps taken by Ombudsman Punjab to solve public complaints and maintained that the platform of Ombudsman offices is a vital organ to facilitate the needy citizens.