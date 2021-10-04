UrduPoint.com

Punjab Ombudsman Apprises Federal Ombudsman Of His Office Working

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Punjab Ombudsman apprises Federal Ombudsman of his office working

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A five-member delegation of the office of Federal Ombudsman, led by Syed Tahir Shahbaz, visited the office of Punjab Ombudsman on Monday and held a detailed meeting with Provincial Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

The host apprised the delegation about the performance and departmental reforms, saying that the public complaints were being readdressed in a period of 30 days. This has improved departmental efficiency while increasing public trust over government institutions, he added. Similarly, the district heads have been instructed to visit two Tehsils in a week to resolve public issues at the grassroots, he said and maintained that this has also saved the complainants from the hassle of visiting district offices.

The office of Ombudsman Punjab had been fully automated to streamline the application process along with timely disposal of the complaints, he said. A dedicated helpline 1050 had been set up to guide the people about the process of lodging complaints to this office.

Similarly, the office had also set up a vital linkage with the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab so that the complaints and problems of expatriate Pakistanis could be resolved without delay, he added.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz appreciated the steps taken by Ombudsman Punjab to solve public complaints and maintained that the platform of Ombudsman offices is a vital organ to facilitate the needy citizens.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Guide From Government

Recent Stories

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

43 minutes ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

45 minutes ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

46 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.