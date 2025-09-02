Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:16 PM

Punjab Ombudsman awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the awarding of ISO 9001:2015 certification to the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman graced the event as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Secretary Punjab Ombudsman Qaiser Saleem, Advisors to the Ombudsman Naseem Nawaz, Arif Anwar Baloch, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Nasir Jamal Pasha, and Samiullah. Regional Director SGS Pakistan Ali Akhtar, along with other distinguished guests, also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary Punjab said the ISO certification is a testament to the institution’s commitment to transparency, quality, and continuity in public service.

The Punjab Ombudsman noted that the certification reflects the collective efforts of the organization and its dedication to serving the public.

He revealed that more than 33,000 complaints have been resolved so far this year, with a 98 percent resolution rate.

He further informed that 15 offices, including the Head Office, have been shifted to solar energy, while 38 offices across the province—including the Head Office and the Research & Development Wing—have been certified under ISO 9001:2015.

During the event, Regional Director SGS Pakistan Ali Akhtar formally presented the ISO 9001:2015 certification to the Punjab Ombudsman.

A souvenir was also presented to the Chief Secretary Punjab on behalf of the Ombudsman’s office.

