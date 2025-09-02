Punjab Ombudsman Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:16 PM
A prestigious ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the awarding of ISO 9001:2015 certification to the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the awarding of ISO 9001:2015 certification to the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman graced the event as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Secretary Punjab Ombudsman Qaiser Saleem, Advisors to the Ombudsman Naseem Nawaz, Arif Anwar Baloch, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Nasir Jamal Pasha, and Samiullah. Regional Director SGS Pakistan Ali Akhtar, along with other distinguished guests, also participated.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary Punjab said the ISO certification is a testament to the institution’s commitment to transparency, quality, and continuity in public service.
The Punjab Ombudsman noted that the certification reflects the collective efforts of the organization and its dedication to serving the public.
He revealed that more than 33,000 complaints have been resolved so far this year, with a 98 percent resolution rate.
He further informed that 15 offices, including the Head Office, have been shifted to solar energy, while 38 offices across the province—including the Head Office and the Research & Development Wing—have been certified under ISO 9001:2015.
During the event, Regional Director SGS Pakistan Ali Akhtar formally presented the ISO 9001:2015 certification to the Punjab Ombudsman.
A souvenir was also presented to the Chief Secretary Punjab on behalf of the Ombudsman’s office.
Recent Stories
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..
'Punjab CM played key role in mitigating flood devastation'
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, German envoy vows to expand ..
Kotri barrage still in low flood as torrent peak awaited
PARC recruitment case: court extends interim bail of 12 accused, seeks arguments
Nasir Shah urges residents of riverine areas to move to safe locations due to ri ..
Punjab Ombudsman awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification
CDA installs 1,419 new LED lights oN Islamabad roads
Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents
Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel2 minutes ago
-
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, German envoy vows to expand cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Kotri barrage still in low flood as torrent peak awaited2 minutes ago
-
PARC recruitment case: court extends interim bail of 12 accused, seeks arguments2 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah urges residents of riverine areas to move to safe locations due to risk of super flood2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification2 minutes ago
-
CDA installs 1,419 new LED lights oN Islamabad roads2 minutes ago
-
Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents18 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency18 minutes ago
-
FIA, Airlines, CAA collaborate to improve int'l travel at Lahore Airport19 minutes ago