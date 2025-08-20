Punjab ombudsman elected second vice president of IOI

Punjab Ombudsman has been elected as the Second Vice-President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), becoming the first-ever Pakistani Ombudsman to secure this prestigious global position

According to a press release issued by the Ombudsman office on Wednesday, the appointment, made by the IOI headquartered in Vienna, Austria, marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, reflecting growing international recognition of the country’s commitment to justice, transparency, and citizen-centric governance.

With this position, the Punjab Ombudsman will play a pivotal role in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and decision-making on governance challenges affecting multiple countries.

He will also contribute to shaping the global discourse on good governance, fair public administration, and the institutional protection of citizens.

The achievement is not only a personal triumph for the Ombudsman, but also a moment of pride for the people of Punjab. It highlights the hard work, sincerity, and dedication of the institution in serving citizens, while further strengthening Pakistan’s standing in international policy and governance forums.