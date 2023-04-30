UrduPoint.com

Punjab Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Acquired Lands

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Punjab Ombudsman ensures payment of acquired lands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :With the arbitration of Punjab Ombudsman Office, the cumulative payment of Rs.152.279 million has been started to 506 owners as the price of their 300 kanal of land acquired by District Collector Sheikhupura for construction of Lahore-Karachi Motorway Interchange at Mauza Faizpur Khurd, Dhudian and Sagian Par Kalan.

The Ombudsman Office spokesman told media here Sunday that these landowners had been waiting for payments of their acquired portions of land since 2016.

In their respective applications to Punjab Ombudsman, Mian Riazuddin and Mansoor Ali of Lahore had pleaded that payments for their acquired land had not been made by the government. They not only sought the rightful payments based on Deputy Commissioner's (DC) rate but also demanded additional compensation for the utilization of their acquired lands since 2016, he added.

During the proceedings, the Ombudsman Maj. (R) Azam Suleman Khan found double registration of Khasra numbers and some delays in the land acquisition process.

Consequently, the ombudsman office had immediately informed the board of Revenue (BOR) that prima facie, there was a lack of oversight in monitoring the performance of land acquisition collectors, after their attachments with provincial government departments, because the government had deposited substantial funds in the collectors' accounts for the land acquisition but those funds were not utilized thus causing delays in payments to land owners.

The Ombudsman also ordered the BOR for putting in order an institutionalized for monitoring the land acquisition collectors' performance, and ensuring timely payments to the owners of acquired lands, the spokesman added.

He also acknowledged the efforts and liaison of the offices of Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, and district price assessment committee Sheikhupura has settled the compensation price of the acquired lands and payments to the landowners have started by the office of the assistant commissioner/land acquisition collector Ferozwala, concluded the spokesman.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Motorway Bor Price Sheikhupura Sunday 2016 Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

38 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE ..

Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE as part of its humanitarian ef ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.