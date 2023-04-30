Punjab Ombudsman ensures payment of acquired lands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :With the arbitration of Punjab Ombudsman Office, the cumulative payment of Rs.152.279 million has been started to 506 owners as the price of their 300 kanal of land acquired by District Collector Sheikhupura for construction of Lahore-Karachi Motorway Interchange at Mauza Faizpur Khurd, Dhudian and Sagian Par Kalan.

The Ombudsman Office spokesman told media here Sunday that these landowners had been waiting for payments of their acquired portions of land since 2016.

In their respective applications to Punjab Ombudsman, Mian Riazuddin and Mansoor Ali of Lahore had pleaded that payments for their acquired land had not been made by the government. They not only sought the rightful payments based on Deputy Commissioner's (DC) rate but also demanded additional compensation for the utilization of their acquired lands since 2016, he added.

During the proceedings, the Ombudsman Maj. (R) Azam Suleman Khan found double registration of Khasra numbers and some delays in the land acquisition process.

Consequently, the ombudsman office had immediately informed the board of Revenue (BOR) that prima facie, there was a lack of oversight in monitoring the performance of land acquisition collectors, after their attachments with provincial government departments, because the government had deposited substantial funds in the collectors' accounts for the land acquisition but those funds were not utilized thus causing delays in payments to land owners.

The Ombudsman also ordered the BOR for putting in order an institutionalized for monitoring the land acquisition collectors' performance, and ensuring timely payments to the owners of acquired lands, the spokesman added.

He also acknowledged the efforts and liaison of the offices of Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, and district price assessment committee Sheikhupura has settled the compensation price of the acquired lands and payments to the landowners have started by the office of the assistant commissioner/land acquisition collector Ferozwala, concluded the spokesman.