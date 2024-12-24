Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Over Rs.19.15 Mln In Pending Dues

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Punjab ombudsman ensures payment of over Rs.19.15 mln in pending dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Ombudsman on Tuesday has facilitated the payment of over Rs. 19.15 million in pending dues to 96 applicants across the province.

According to official sources,these payments include Rs.5.6 million as monthly financial assistance to four applicants,Rs.4.051 million in death and marriage grants to 18 applicants,Rs.

6.7 million in leave encashment and pension arrears to 12 applicants and Rs. 2.8 million for educational scholarships to 62 applicants.

The affected individuals had lodged complaints regarding delays in receiving their dues with the Punjab Ombudsman’s office.

Prompt action was taken to resolve the grievances,ensuring timely justice for the complainants,officials concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Marriage Million

Recent Stories

France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

3 hours ago
 PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

12 hours ago
 UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

12 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

12 hours ago
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

12 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

12 hours ago
 Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

12 hours ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

12 hours ago
 European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

12 hours ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan