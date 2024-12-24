Punjab ombudsman ensures payment of over Rs.19.15 mln in pending dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Ombudsman on Tuesday has facilitated the payment of over Rs. 19.15 million in pending dues to 96 applicants across the province.

According to official sources,these payments include Rs.5.6 million as monthly financial assistance to four applicants,Rs.4.051 million in death and marriage grants to 18 applicants,Rs.

6.7 million in leave encashment and pension arrears to 12 applicants and Rs. 2.8 million for educational scholarships to 62 applicants.

The affected individuals had lodged complaints regarding delays in receiving their dues with the Punjab Ombudsman’s office.

Prompt action was taken to resolve the grievances,ensuring timely justice for the complainants,officials concluded.