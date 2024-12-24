Punjab Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Over Rs.19.15 Mln In Pending Dues
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Ombudsman on Tuesday has facilitated the payment of over Rs. 19.15 million in pending dues to 96 applicants across the province.
According to official sources,these payments include Rs.5.6 million as monthly financial assistance to four applicants,Rs.4.051 million in death and marriage grants to 18 applicants,Rs.
6.7 million in leave encashment and pension arrears to 12 applicants and Rs. 2.8 million for educational scholarships to 62 applicants.
The affected individuals had lodged complaints regarding delays in receiving their dues with the Punjab Ombudsman’s office.
Prompt action was taken to resolve the grievances,ensuring timely justice for the complainants,officials concluded.
Recent Stories
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan
UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..
CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms
European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally
Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab ombudsman ensures payment of over Rs.19.15 mln in pending dues2 minutes ago
-
Grand Christmas celebration at DC Office Battagram highlights interfaith harmony12 minutes ago
-
Police issue safety advisory for tourists visiting Galyat12 minutes ago
-
Gul e Dawoodi exhibition starts in Islamia College Peshawar22 minutes ago
-
Man murdered in broad daylight in Mujahat Village32 minutes ago
-
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan12 hours ago
-
Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator to Prime Minister R ..12 hours ago
-
CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms12 hours ago
-
PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah12 hours ago
-
Constitutional ways to be adopted for addressing political issues: Aqeel Malik13 hours ago
-
Mushaal expresses grief over sad demise of Haleema Malik13 hours ago
-
Senator Bilal calls on CEO QESCO to solve power issues of Distt Zhob13 hours ago