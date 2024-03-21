Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of pending grants, educational scholarships

Under the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan, 36 petitioners have received long-overdue grants totaling 7.2 mln, while 38 deserving students from Lahore were granted educational scholarships amounting to over Rs 1.6 mln

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan, 36 petitioners have received long-overdue grants totaling 7.2 mln, while 38 deserving students from Lahore were granted educational scholarships amounting to over Rs 1.6 mln.

Notably, these initiatives address the concerns of applicants who had been tirelessly pursuing their entitlements, reflecting the Ombudsman's commitment to expeditiously resolve such matters.

The proactive intervention led to the disbursement of marriage grants, death grants, and farewell grants to 36 applicants, bringing long-awaited financial support to these individuals.

This concerted effort involved various provincial departments, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to addressing the welfare needs of citizens.

These recent disbursements underscore the Ombudsman's pivotal role in championing the rights and welfare of citizens, exemplifying a commitment to prompt and fair resolution of pending grants and scholarships, thereby fostering a more responsive and accountable governance framework.

