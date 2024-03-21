Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Facilitates Disbursement Of Pending Grants, Educational Scholarships

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of pending grants, educational scholarships

Under the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan, 36 petitioners have received long-overdue grants totaling 7.2 mln, while 38 deserving students from Lahore were granted educational scholarships amounting to over Rs 1.6 mln

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan, 36 petitioners have received long-overdue grants totaling 7.2 mln, while 38 deserving students from Lahore were granted educational scholarships amounting to over Rs 1.6 mln.

Notably, these initiatives address the concerns of applicants who had been tirelessly pursuing their entitlements, reflecting the Ombudsman's commitment to expeditiously resolve such matters.

The proactive intervention led to the disbursement of marriage grants, death grants, and farewell grants to 36 applicants, bringing long-awaited financial support to these individuals.

This concerted effort involved various provincial departments, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to addressing the welfare needs of citizens.

These recent disbursements underscore the Ombudsman's pivotal role in championing the rights and welfare of citizens, exemplifying a commitment to prompt and fair resolution of pending grants and scholarships, thereby fostering a more responsive and accountable governance framework.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Punjab Marriage From

Recent Stories

Apple 'aunties' greeted with cheers at Shanghai st ..

Apple 'aunties' greeted with cheers at Shanghai store opening

58 seconds ago
 FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters

FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters

1 minute ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

1 minute ago
 Secretary Climate Change visits Swat mini zoo

Secretary Climate Change visits Swat mini zoo

1 minute ago
 WAPDA Chairman affirms crucial role in national de ..

WAPDA Chairman affirms crucial role in national development

21 minutes ago
 Newly posted SSP Larkana holds meeting with police ..

Newly posted SSP Larkana holds meeting with police officials

21 minutes ago
Doctors' strike hits Kenyan government-run hospita ..

Doctors' strike hits Kenyan government-run hospitals

21 minutes ago
 Dodgers fire Ohtani's long-time interpreter after ..

Dodgers fire Ohtani's long-time interpreter after theft allegation

23 minutes ago
 Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years ..

Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment

47 minutes ago
 Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body n ..

Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body near Bahawal Chowk

47 minutes ago
 Bank of England freezes interest rate at 16-year h ..

Bank of England freezes interest rate at 16-year high

23 minutes ago
 Methane experts urge cuts to meet climate targets

Methane experts urge cuts to meet climate targets

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan