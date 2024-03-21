- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of pending grants, educational scholarships
Punjab Ombudsman Facilitates Disbursement Of Pending Grants, Educational Scholarships
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Under the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan, 36 petitioners have received long-overdue grants totaling 7.2 mln, while 38 deserving students from Lahore were granted educational scholarships amounting to over Rs 1.6 mln
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan, 36 petitioners have received long-overdue grants totaling 7.2 mln, while 38 deserving students from Lahore were granted educational scholarships amounting to over Rs 1.6 mln.
Notably, these initiatives address the concerns of applicants who had been tirelessly pursuing their entitlements, reflecting the Ombudsman's commitment to expeditiously resolve such matters.
The proactive intervention led to the disbursement of marriage grants, death grants, and farewell grants to 36 applicants, bringing long-awaited financial support to these individuals.
This concerted effort involved various provincial departments, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to addressing the welfare needs of citizens.
These recent disbursements underscore the Ombudsman's pivotal role in championing the rights and welfare of citizens, exemplifying a commitment to prompt and fair resolution of pending grants and scholarships, thereby fostering a more responsive and accountable governance framework.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Apple 'aunties' greeted with cheers at Shanghai store opening
FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters
Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana
Secretary Climate Change visits Swat mini zoo
WAPDA Chairman affirms crucial role in national development
Newly posted SSP Larkana holds meeting with police officials
Doctors' strike hits Kenyan government-run hospitals
Dodgers fire Ohtani's long-time interpreter after theft allegation
Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment
Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body near Bahawal Chowk
Bank of England freezes interest rate at 16-year high
Methane experts urge cuts to meet climate targets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters1 minute ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana1 minute ago
-
Secretary Climate Change visits Swat mini zoo1 minute ago
-
WAPDA Chairman affirms crucial role in national development21 minutes ago
-
Newly posted SSP Larkana holds meeting with police officials21 minutes ago
-
Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment47 minutes ago
-
Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body near Bahawal Chowk47 minutes ago
-
Distinguished AJK Police officer to receive prestigious civil award49 minutes ago
-
PM, Interior Minister discuss matters related to security, PCB48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to draft policy for utilizing Thar's Coal for gasification49 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day rally taken out in Kamber-Shahdadkot49 minutes ago