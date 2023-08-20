Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to provide relief to widow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :In compliance with the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, the Parks and Horticulture Authority Gujranwala has disbursed outstanding dues of Rs.2,401,974 to the widow of an employee who had passed away during service.

The widow had lodged a complaint to the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman for the provision of outstanding dues of her late husband who died in 2020 while doing a job as a spray man with the PHA Gujranwala. Despite her appeals, the PHA Gujranwala had not taken action to address the financial obligations owed to her following her husband's death.

The applicant also added that she and all other dependents were unemployed. Seeking equitable resolution, she turned to the ombudsman's office, seeking outstanding dues that belonged to her late spouse.

In response, Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan instructed the DG PHA Gujranwala to fulfil the obligation of paying the remaining dues to the applicant. In adherence to the directive, the authority promptly disbursed the outstanding sum of Rs. 2,401,974 to the widow.