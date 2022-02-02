Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old problem of widow

On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the plaintiffs from Gujranwala, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Vehari have been provided with a total legal relief of 49.43 million in their cases relating to provincial government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the plaintiffs from Gujranwala, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Vehari have been provided with a total legal relief of 49.43 million in their cases relating to provincial government departments.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the ombudsman office's spokesman said that the cases were related to complaints of non-payment of dues, leave encashment and delay in return of surety money.

Meanwhile, the Workers Welfare Fund Punjab had also paid Rs 1,149,014 as talent scholarship and educational expenses to one Laiba Chaand of Layyah after involvement of the ombudsman's office, the spokesman added.

The spokesman further stated that the ombudsman's office got vacated state lands valuing over 2.54 crores in Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh after five different complainants approached to retrieve the same from illegal squatters. The state lands have been handed over to the concerned administration for official use.

As a result of the action of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan on a separate application, the 11-year-old issue of one Irum Zafar, a complainant from Islamabad, has also been resolved amicably and ownership of a four-marla plot of her late husband, with a market value of 612,000 rupees in Taxila, has been transferred to her name.