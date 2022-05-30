UrduPoint.com

Punjab Ombudsman Intervenes To Resolve 26-year Old Property Issue Of Elderly Woman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve 26-year old property issue of elderly woman

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan helped an elderly woman of Township Lahore, Wallait Shamim, in resolving her 26-year-old issue regarding transfer of a plot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan helped an elderly woman of Township Lahore, Wallait Shamim, in resolving her 26-year-old issue regarding transfer of a plot.

After the intervention of the ombudsman, the Lahore Development Authority transferred ownership of a residential plot in the name of Wallait Shamim, which was owned by her late husband, and a transfer letter had also been issued for the purpose.

A spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

The spokesman said that the director local government and community development department in Gujranwala had imposed a major penalty of recovery of emoluments/ financial benefits after a departmental enquiry against the former secretary of union council Kharian in Gujrat district for using a fake diploma to get a government job. This action had been taken on orders of the ombudsman Punjab over a citizen's complaint.

In another development, the spokesman explained that the district education authority Mianwali had imposed a cumulative fine of six lakh rupees to two private educational institutions for sending Matric admissions of their secondary level students to Punjab board of Technical Education, Lahore through a third private educational institution and administering admissions of the students without registration. This action had been taken on a complaint of one Muhammad Yousuf Khan of Mianwali, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, in response to an own-motion notice of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, the Gujranwala administration had apprised the ombudsman office that Rs.24,668,793 fine had been imposed on illegal profiteers in the district, during the last six months, while registering 608 cases and arresting 443. As many as 153 shops have also been sealed, concluded the spokesman.

More Stories From Pakistan

