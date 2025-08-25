Punjab Ombudsman launches Awami Khidmat programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The provincial ombudsman inaugurated the Awami Khidmat Programme and the Media

Outreach Wing for South Punjab at a ceremony held at the Ombudsman’s Regional Office

in Multan on Monday.

The event was attended by Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, Commissioner

Amir Kareem Khan, senior advisors Nasim Nawaz, Arif Anwar Baloch, and Nasir Jamal Pasha, Secretary Ombudsman Punjab Qaiser Saleem, Deputy Commissioner Multan, along with advisors from South

Punjab and members of the outreach and media teams, said a media release issued

here.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab ombudsman announced the launch of a Mobile Van Outreach Campaign under the Awami Khidmat Programme.

The specially equipped mobile van will provide complaint redressal services in remote areas across 13 districts of South Punjab. The existing Helpline 1050 has also been integrated into this campaign to further enhance accessibility.

In response to a query by the commissioner, the Ombudsman explained that the newly established Media Outreach Wing will conduct awareness campaigns in urdu, Saraiki, and Punjabi throughout South Punjab. The Wing will ensure timely responses, record and analyze public feedback, and collaborate with local media and other stakeholders to maximize outreach.

The Punjab Ombudsman emphasized that such initiatives are aimed at ensuring the provision of free, accessible, and timely justice for people of South Punjab.