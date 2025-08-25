Punjab Ombudsman Launches Awami Khidmat Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The provincial ombudsman inaugurated the Awami Khidmat Programme and the Media
Outreach Wing for South Punjab at a ceremony held at the Ombudsman’s Regional Office
in Multan on Monday.
The event was attended by Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, Commissioner
Amir Kareem Khan, senior advisors Nasim Nawaz, Arif Anwar Baloch, and Nasir Jamal Pasha, Secretary Ombudsman Punjab Qaiser Saleem, Deputy Commissioner Multan, along with advisors from South
Punjab and members of the outreach and media teams, said a media release issued
here.
Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab ombudsman announced the launch of a Mobile Van Outreach Campaign under the Awami Khidmat Programme.
The specially equipped mobile van will provide complaint redressal services in remote areas across 13 districts of South Punjab. The existing Helpline 1050 has also been integrated into this campaign to further enhance accessibility.
In response to a query by the commissioner, the Ombudsman explained that the newly established Media Outreach Wing will conduct awareness campaigns in urdu, Saraiki, and Punjabi throughout South Punjab. The Wing will ensure timely responses, record and analyze public feedback, and collaborate with local media and other stakeholders to maximize outreach.
The Punjab Ombudsman emphasized that such initiatives are aimed at ensuring the provision of free, accessible, and timely justice for people of South Punjab.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSP waives water connection fee for three months3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 7.6 million in 10 operations3 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief, stolen motorcycle, valuables recovered3 minutes ago
-
Five arrested in land dispute murder case in Mansehra3 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: Four more witnesses testify in vehicle torching case13 minutes ago
-
GCWUS offers Scottish scholarships to students13 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi vows modernization of Pakistan Railways Mechanical Department23 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two suspects involved in street crimes23 minutes ago
-
PBS, UNFPA hold 3-day capacity-building workshop on ‘Data Interpretation and Use’33 minutes ago
-
ECP sets October 5 for PP-73 Sargodha by-election33 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses citizen's appeal against sister's inheritance share33 minutes ago