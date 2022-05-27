UrduPoint.com

Punjab Ombudsman Launches Mobile App

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Punjab ombudsman launches mobile app

Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Sargodha Region Chaudhry Mumtaz Ahmed Dev said that office of Ombudsman of Punjab launched mobile application and website for the convenience of local and overseas Pakistanis to ensure immediate justice

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Sargodha Region Chaudhry Mumtaz Ahmed Dev said that office of Ombudsman of Punjab launched mobile application and website for the convenience of local and overseas Pakistanis to ensure immediate justice.

Talking to media here on Friday, Ch Mumtaz said that local and overseas Pakistanis can register their complaints in urdu as well as English by using mobile application.

He said that in case of information, progress and decision the original copy of decision could be downloaded free-of-cost.

The ombudsman said that a complaint against mismanagement of any department of Punjab government or its employees could be lodged in the ombudsman's office for immediate investigation without any fee.

The mobile application can be downloaded from google play store and Apple play store.

Related Topics

Google Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Sargodha Progress Apple Media From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia starts issuing online entry permits t ..

Saudi Arabia starts issuing online entry permits to Makkah for Hajj 2022

2 minutes ago
 Quality education to meet future challenges succes ..

Quality education to meet future challenges successfully: Bangash

2 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas Embargoes on Russia Not Problem for Finla ..

Oil, Gas Embargoes on Russia Not Problem for Finland - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Paddy growers must use seeds of certified varietie ..

Paddy growers must use seeds of certified varieties

2 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation eases by 0.26 percent

Weekly inflation eases by 0.26 percent

2 minutes ago
 Ex-SSP Mufakhar awarded life term in Tatla murder ..

Ex-SSP Mufakhar awarded life term in Tatla murder case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.