Punjab ombudsman launches mobile app

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Sargodha Region Chaudhry Mumtaz Ahmed Dev said that office of Ombudsman of Punjab launched mobile application and website for the convenience of local and overseas Pakistanis to ensure immediate justice.

Talking to media here on Friday, Ch Mumtaz said that local and overseas Pakistanis can register their complaints in urdu as well as English by using mobile application.

He said that in case of information, progress and decision the original copy of decision could be downloaded free-of-cost.

The ombudsman said that a complaint against mismanagement of any department of Punjab government or its employees could be lodged in the ombudsman's office for immediate investigation without any fee.

The mobile application can be downloaded from google play store and Apple play store.