Punjab Ombudsman Office Achieves ISO Certification
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence
in public service delivery.
ISO 9001 is the world’s most recognized standard for quality management systems. Its certification demonstrates that an organization has established effective mechanisms to ensure public satisfaction, continuous improvement, and employee involvement, while meeting regulatory requirements.
According to a spokesperson for Ombudsman Office, the certification process involved a detailed gap analysis, implementation of a comprehensive quality management system, internal audits, and an independent certification audit, followed by ongoing surveillance audits to maintain compliance.
With this achievement, the Ombudsman Punjab’s office is expected to benefit from enhanced credibility, improved processes, greater efficiency, and a stronger competitive advantage in comparison with other institutions.
The spokesman noted that the certification is not only a recognition of the office’s sustained hard work and diligence but also a testament to its efficiency and commitment to ensuring timely, transparent, and effective service delivery to the public.
