Punjab Ombudsman Office Mediates Retrieval Of 11,551 Kanals Govt Land

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 08:15 PM

The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has mediated the retrieval of 11,551 kanals of government land valued at over Rs. 420 million across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has mediated the retrieval of 11,551 kanals of government land valued at over Rs. 420 million across the province.

This action followed numerous complaints regarding the illegal occupation of land and the blockage of public pathways.

The involvement of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab prompted provincial departments to take swift action to reclaim the land from encroachers.

According to a spokesman for the office of the Ombudsman Punjab, several complainants had reported unauthorized occupations of government land and pathways. In response, the ombudsman’s office directed the provincial departments and concerned administrations to expedite the retrieval process, resulting in the recovery of land valued at over Rs.

420 million from the land mafia.

Additionally, the office of the Ombudsman Punjab facilitated the release of pending dues to various applicants. This includes financial aid amounting to Rs. 1.712 million to two applicants for monthly assistance, Rs. 1.426 million to three applicants for their delayed grants (monthly and marriage grants), and Rs. 562,000 to 13 applicants for overdue educational scholarships, the spokesman said.

The applicants have expressed gratitude to the office of the Ombudsman Punjab for promptly addressing their grievances.

