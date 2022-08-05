UrduPoint.com

Punjab Ombudsman Orders To Resolve Expats Grievances Without Delay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Punjab ombudsman orders to resolve expats grievances without delay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman has directed that the complaints of the expatriate Pakistanis about provincial government departments should be resolved on a priority basis Presiding over a meeting of advisers and consultants of 14 districts at his office on Friday, he said that ombudsman's office received over 17,624 complaints this year regarding problems being faced by people in provincial departments.

The advisers and consultants working in regional offices should proactively work to play their role in the solution of public issues in their districts, he added.

The ombudsman Punjab noted with satisfaction that a working group had been constituted to formulate policies for the government to end online harassment. He directed that the people should also be sensitized about presence of a free institutional mechanism for protecting public rights at the grassroots.

The toll-free helpline 1050 was another facility to note and record public complaints round-the-clock, he remarked.

The construction of regional office buildings in five districts had been completed and this will further strengthen the institutional presence of this office in the province, he concluded.

The performance of advisers and consultants regarding the resolution of public complaints was reviewed during the meeting and they were instructed to dispose of complaints within a fixed time frame.

They were also asked to submit the monthly reports of their office by the 5th of every month tothe head office for review of their performance.

