Punjab Ombudsman Presents Performance Report To CM
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the Provincial Ombudsman Major (Retd.) Azam Suleman Khan here on Monday.
Matters related to administration, good governance, public grievances and their redress mechanism in the province were discussed during the meeting.
The CM was briefed by the provincial ombudsman about various steps taken by his department to resolve public complaints and disputes, and presented her an annual report in this regard.
The CM also reviewed different recommendations for the improvement of services in the province. “We are committed to ensuring equal access to services by every citizen,” she remarked.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal was also present.
Recent Stories
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt taking measures to enhance educational facilities, females' literacy: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Pashto film artist Khushboo shot dead in Nowshera6 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ gear up to finalize Eid-ul-Azha shopping16 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city16 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s preemptive information sharing amid heatwave helps achieve zero causality16 minutes ago
-
33 constables promoted to HC rank in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Drug dealers held with over 2 kg drugs in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim undergoes eye surgery in Makkah26 minutes ago
-
Innovation for Hajj: Saudi Transport Authority deploys advanced virtual glasses26 minutes ago
-
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah28 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 161 emergencies last week36 minutes ago
-
Saudi Civil Defense ready with field preparations at Jamarat Bridge, surrounding yards36 minutes ago