Punjab Ombudsman Presents Performance Report To CM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the Provincial Ombudsman Major (Retd.) Azam Suleman Khan here on Monday.

Matters related to administration, good governance, public grievances and their redress mechanism in the province were discussed during the meeting.

The CM was briefed by the provincial ombudsman about various steps taken by his department to resolve public complaints and disputes, and presented her an annual report in this regard.

The CM also reviewed different recommendations for the improvement of services in the province. “We are committed to ensuring equal access to services by every citizen,” she remarked.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal was also present.

