Punjab Ombudsman Provides Financial Relief To 32 Complainants

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, financial relief amounting to Rs. 44.29 million has been provided to 32 complainants belonging to various districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Gujrat.

A spokesman for the office of Ombudsman Punjab said this in a statement issued here on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the complaints were related to different departments including education, irrigation, health, buildings, solicitor's office, agriculture, WASA, labour, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Municipal Corporation Faisalabad, collector (consolidation) Multan, ADC (retd) TT Singh, executive engineer highways division Mianwali, AC Malakwal, district accounts office, Punjab Workers Welfare Board and district benevolent fund board.

The relief was provided to the applicants against their complaints relating to non-provision of financial assistance, family pension, leave encashment, marriage grant, monthly grant, gratuity, arrears of salary, release of monthly pension, and reimbursement of CDRs, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman office interacted to settle the eight-year-old issue of the widow of C&W department Mianwali's employee to help her get financial grant of four lakh rupees.

An applicant from Gujranwala, Syeda Tahira Yasmeen, especially thanked the Ombudsman office over its proactive role in the release of long-standing dues of her late husband. The total value of the released emoluments is over Rs 5.6 million, the spokesman concluded.

