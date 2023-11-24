Punjab Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 90m to land developer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Ombudsman Punjab has provided a relief of Rs 90 million to the land developer who was facing non-release of mortgaged plots of his housing society due to unnecessary objections of the Municipal Corporation Narowal.

Mohtasib Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman ordered the release of all mortgaged plots valuing Rs. 90 million which have been released to the developer who was deeply grateful of Punjab Mohtasib in his written acknowledgment, said a press release issued by the Punjab Ombudsman on Friday.

The applicant Syed Attique Ahmad, resident of H.NO. 178, St. No.73, Sector G-9/3, Islamabad filed a complaint No. POP22RW10011339 at Regional Office Rawalpindi against Municipal Corporation Narowal for non-release of mortgaged plots of his housing society despite completion of development as per terms of agreement.

Syed Attique Ahmad was shuttling between Rawalpindi and Narowal for over six years to get his plots released but in vain. The Corporation's staff were raising unwarranted objections for indecent objectives much to the torment of the developer.

Prior to the release of plots, the M.C Narowal filed a representation against the Mohtasib's orders before the Governor Punjab who not only upheld the Mohtasib's Orders but in addition, he ordered punitive action against the Corporation's delinquent staff.