Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Provides Relief Of Rs 90m To Land Developer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Punjab Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 90m to land developer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Ombudsman Punjab has provided a relief of Rs 90 million to the land developer who was facing non-release of mortgaged plots of his housing society due to unnecessary objections of the Municipal Corporation Narowal.

Mohtasib Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman ordered the release of all mortgaged plots valuing Rs. 90 million which have been released to the developer who was deeply grateful of Punjab Mohtasib in his written acknowledgment, said a press release issued by the Punjab Ombudsman on Friday.

The applicant Syed Attique Ahmad, resident of H.NO. 178, St. No.73, Sector G-9/3, Islamabad filed a complaint No. POP22RW10011339 at Regional Office Rawalpindi against Municipal Corporation Narowal for non-release of mortgaged plots of his housing society despite completion of development as per terms of agreement.

Syed Attique Ahmad was shuttling between Rawalpindi and Narowal for over six years to get his plots released but in vain. The Corporation's staff were raising unwarranted objections for indecent objectives much to the torment of the developer.

Prior to the release of plots, the M.C Narowal filed a representation against the Mohtasib's orders before the Governor Punjab who not only upheld the Mohtasib's Orders but in addition, he ordered punitive action against the Corporation's delinquent staff.

Related Topics

Islamabad Governor Punjab Rawalpindi Narowal All Agreement Million Housing

Recent Stories

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

25 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

1 hour ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

4 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan